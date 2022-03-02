Madhya Pradesh: Mhow Cantt Board campaign for revenue arrears recovery

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): With the Mhow Cantonment Board administration campaigning for the recovery of revenue tax for the first time, the administration of votes with those who did not deposit the tax would now power the Cantonment Board. Revenue department official Manish Prajapati said that, this time, the board administration is due to recover the revenue of crores of rupees. This time, the board administration has requested all the taxpayers to pay their revenue arrears in one week, or else the board administration will be involved in the recovery drive, cutting tap connections, confiscation of household use appliances, as well as sealing of shops. The list of names of consumers who do not deposit the arrears will be pasted on the notice board of the Board’s office and the list of defaulters will be made public. The revenue officer said that, till now, the outstanding amount is more than Rs 7 crore.

Accused who snatched rifle from cop drowns

An accused in a case involving robbery and snatching of a police rifle from school operator’s house died due to drowning. Bargunda police station-in-charge Amit Kumar said the police were looking for Mukesh in a case of robbery and snatching rifle from the constable at the house of Alirajpur school operator. Meanwhile, the police got information that Mukesh has died. While running away, he fell into a pond and drowned. Now, the police are looking for his accomplices.

Bharatnatyam on Shiva Tandav on Mahashivratri

During the festival of Mahashivratri, a Mahadev programme was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Culture and Tourism Department at the local grounds. A team of Rakesh Babu, who came from Delhi, and his team performed Bharatanatyam on Shiva Tandav. Harda artistes gave a vigorous performance of Kathi dance. The devotees were immersed in Shiva hymns by famous singer Tripti Shakya Vapradeep Kabra till late in the night. On the hymn of Radha Rani, women and the audience, in general, danced a lot. A huge exhibition was also organised.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 09:34 PM IST