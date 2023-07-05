Madhya Pradesh: MGM Sacks Employee 27 Yrs After He Got Job On Fake Documents

Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College administration has terminated the services of a lab technician who was appointed based on fake documents about 27 years ago.

Moreover, the medical college administration has also dashed off a letter to the police at Sanyogitaganj police station to register an FIR against the accused.

The case of posting based on fake documents had come to light about two years ago after which the medical college administration had launched a probe into the matter by a committee led by Dr Anita Mutha. The probe continued for more than 20 months during which it was found that the accused Devendra Vaidya had managed to get the job in the medical college based on fake documents.

College officials said that Devendra Vaidya was appointed to the post of lab technician in the hospital on June 26, 1977, under the tenure of the then Dean Dr RK Munjal.

“At the time of appointment, Vaidya had attached his Class 10 mark sheet along with an experience certificate of 8 years. Surprisingly, the accused had got the fake experience certificate just three months before his appointment and it was not from any government institution. The accused was even promoted in 2006 and again in 2011,” college staff said.

They also added that the complaint in the matter was lodged after 27 years to Dean Dr Sanjay Dixit after which a probe panel was formed and investigation was conducted.

The medical college administration has also informed the medical education department and waiting for the police to take action over the same.

