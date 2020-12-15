Madhya Pradesh: MGM Medical College in Indore yet to receive permission for autopsy of Covid patients’ bodies

Indore: The ambitious move of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College to analyse the effect of deadly coronavirus on human body by performing autopsy has hit a permission hurdle.

The College administration had sent a proposal to state government seeking permission to conduct the autopsy of the deceased about a fortnight ago but to no avail.

College had sought permission to conduct medical and pathological post mortem of Covid -19 patients’ bodies, which will help in learning about organs being affected by the virus and also help in learning the methods to prevent such effects.