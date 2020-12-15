Madhya Pradesh: MGM Medical College in Indore yet to receive permission for autopsy of Covid patients’ bodies

Indore: The ambitious move of Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College to analyse the effect of deadly coronavirus on human body by performing autopsy has hit a permission hurdle.
The College administration had sent a proposal to state government seeking permission to conduct the autopsy of the deceased about a fortnight ago but to no avail.
College had sought permission to conduct medical and pathological post mortem of Covid -19 patients’ bodies, which will help in learning about organs being affected by the virus and also help in learning the methods to prevent such effects.
“We had sent a proposal to the state government for it but didn’t get any response or the permission. At present, autopsies are done by All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhopal, in the state,” MGM Medical College dean Dr Sanjay Dixit told Free Press.
He said it was found that 70% to 80% of patients died not due to lung infection but due to intravascular thrombosis. “Team of experts from medicine department, pathology, and forensic medicine will take part in conducting autopsies and will learn about the level of thrombosis, effect on other organs, reasons of sudden clotting, and major cause of death,” he added. He said autopsies of only those bodies will be performed for whom families give consent for it.
Up to 2% patients dying with sudden arrest post recovery: According to Dr Dixit, it has been found that 1% to 2% people who recovered from the disease succumbing to sudden cardiac arrest. “Such cases were seen in patients on 25th day of infection and mostly in the patients suffering from diabetes. People suffer sudden cardiac arrest due to thrombosis,” he said. College has also informed state government about their observations.