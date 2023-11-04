Madhya Pradesh: ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ Youths Take Part In Two-Day Programme In Delhi

FP Photo

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): In continuation with the ‘Meri Mati Mera Desh’ programme launched by the central government, Nehru Yuva Kendra member Lakhan Anjana along with 52 youths including district youth leader Abhilasha Mahaske and Lokendra Tanwar attended a two-day programme in Delhi with the soil collected from Mahidpur block.

According to Anjana, many departments including Nehru Yuva Kendra had organised the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ programme across India at the state level. She said that as part of this programme, the soil from Mahidpur block was collected in a pot by the Nehru Yuva Kendra.

She attended a programme at Bhopal and left for Delhi. The two-day programme witnessed the participation of youths from all over India who gathered together at Kartavya Path.

On the first day, soil from several places was collected into one big pot. The following day, PM Narendra Modi paid tribute to the martyrs by applying soil on his head. Collected soil would be used to build 'Amrit Vatika' in the memory of martyrs. During this, the Prime Minister also launched 'Mera Yuva Bharat'.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)