Madhya Pradesh: Mentally unstable minor repeatedly raped by uncle and neighbour in Neemuch

Neemuch: A 12-year-old mentally unstable girl was repeatedly raped by her paternal uncle and his friend for more than one-and-a-half years in a village under Jeeran tehsil of Neemuch.

Jeeran police station incharge Karni Singh Saktawat said 55-year-old paternal uncle of the victim is the main accused while the other accused is 65-year-old neighbour.

As soon as the incident came to fore, child welfare committee president Pramod Gupta registered a zero FIR at Cantt Police station against accused. Police registered case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from the Sexual Offences Act 2012. A manhunt is underway to nab the accused, said Saktawat.

He further said that the victim’s father had died a few years back and she had been living with her paternal family ever since. Her mother had remarried another man recently.

He said that in 2019, her paternal uncle and the neighbour raped her for the first time. The ordeal continued ever since. The incident came to fore after a complaint was made to the child helpline centre.

Police said that after the death of her father, the victim’s mother re-married another person and left her child with her 55-year-old paternal uncle. The victim also had two elder brothers, but they stayed separately.

As she was mentally weak, her family members admitted her to nearby Anganwadi centre, where she recently started narrating her plight to people at the centre.

As soon as they came to know about her ordeal, they took her to the counselling centre of child welfare committee and based on her statement, a zero FIR was registered.

After an FIR, police produced her before the magistrate who recorded her statement. Her medical examination too was conducted.

Due to non-availability of woman investigation officer at Jeeran police station, woman help desk in charge at Cantt police station Pushpa Rathore is investigating the case, Saktawat added.