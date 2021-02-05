Madhya Pradesh: Men in Neemuch vow to take care of 80-yr-old mother post collector's counselling

Neemuch: The collector Jitendra Singh Raje noticed that an octogenarian is sitting gloomily on the floor of Neemuch district collector office. The 80-year-old woman, Geetabai, had reached the weekly public hearing with her grievance pertaining to her four sons.
The collector sat next to her and enquired about her wellbeing. Geetabai, was completely unaware that person sitting next to her is none other than the district collector. She said that she is wife of Babulal Sudhar, a resident of Bhattkhedi village in Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district and she is waiting to share her ordeal for 'bade babu' (top official). With welled up eyes, she urged the person to help her.
She added, she is a mother of four son - Premchand, Dayashankar, Gopal and Gulabchand, but none of them is ready to keep her and that she has been expelled from home.
She rued, that Premchand and his wife used to snatch Rs 300 which she gets as old-age pension and four-kilogram wheat as ration.
After hearing her patiently, as she narrated her woes in Malvi dialect, the collector immediately called Manasa sub-divisional magistrate Manish Jain and asked him to produce all her four sons before him. Collector also asked officials to arrange food and some essential provisions for woman.
The collector issued summons that the four men be produced before him in 24 hours. When Geetabaiís sons reported at the office the collector counselled them and told them about legal consequences if they were to harass her any further.
Raje warned them that if he gets any complaint from Geetabai in the future, he will ensure that none of them will get a single penny from her property.
Geetabaiís sons assured the collector of behaving properly with her in future. The collector also took a joint affidavit declaring that they take full responsibility of their mother.
The collector especially warned Premchand to ensure that his wife does not harm Geetabai or else legal action will be taken against them. The collectorís initiative has become the talk of the town.