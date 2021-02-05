Madhya Pradesh: Men in Neemuch vow to take care of 80-yr-old mother post collector's counselling

Neemuch: The collector Jitendra Singh Raje noticed that an octogenarian is sitting gloomily on the floor of Neemuch district collector office. The 80-year-old woman, Geetabai, had reached the weekly public hearing with her grievance pertaining to her four sons.

The collector sat next to her and enquired about her wellbeing. Geetabai, was completely unaware that person sitting next to her is none other than the district collector. She said that she is wife of Babulal Sudhar, a resident of Bhattkhedi village in Manasa tehsil of Neemuch district and she is waiting to share her ordeal for 'bade babu' (top official). With welled up eyes, she urged the person to help her.

She added, she is a mother of four son - Premchand, Dayashankar, Gopal and Gulabchand, but none of them is ready to keep her and that she has been expelled from home.

She rued, that Premchand and his wife used to snatch Rs 300 which she gets as old-age pension and four-kilogram wheat as ration.