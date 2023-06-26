Madhya Pradesh: Memo Submitted To MP Firojia For Train Facilities

FPJ

Khachrod (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the ninth successful year of Modi government at the Centre, a memorandum for various development works for the city was submitted to MP Anil Firojia by BJP workers and social activists under the guidance of former Janbhagidari president Anil Chhajed and Anil Keraf.

Through the memorandum, they demanded to extend Guna-Bina train to Ratlam, Nagda-Indore train to Ratlam and make Khachrod a stoppage for Jaipur-Mumbai Express train. It was requested that immediate relief should be given to the public from the problems.

Apart from the problems of railways, Anil Chhajed and Anil Keraf also demanded connecting the proposed Pithampur-Jaora four-lane road to Khachrod for its development. They said that connectivity would increase industrialisation, business, trade and employment in Khachrod.

The transport route would fasten the development of the city. While accepting the memorandum, MP Firojia assured that continuous efforts are being made to resolve the problems of trains in the city. He also gave assurance on connecting Pithampur-Jaora four-lane road to Khachrod. Senior BJP leaders Anokhilal Bhandari, Suresh Chhajed, Dayaram Kankar, Anil Sonawa, Kamlesh Sharma, Bharat Kankar, BJP workers and local residents were present.