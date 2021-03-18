Madhya Pradesh: Members of Sarpanch Association from Sardarpur tehsil extend support to MGNREGA scam accused sarpanches

Sardarpur: A day after members of Gram Panchayat Secretary Association from Dhar district have come out in defence of sarpanch, gram panchayat secretaries and employment assistants, members of Sarpanch Association extended their support to all four sarpanches against whom FIR has been registered for alleged irregularities in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) 2005.

Members of Sarpanch Association from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district submitted memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate Bondersingh Kalesh and janpad chief executive officer Shailendra Sharma.

Sarpanch Association in a memorandum said that Kailash Bhuria, sarpanch of Bichhiya gram panchayat, sarpanch Krishnabai Gamar of Shyampura Thakur gram panchayat, Vishnubai Meda of Bhangarh gram panchayat and sarpanch Santubai of Bimrod gram panchayat has been booked by police without any investigation and this is against the rules.

While taking no action against the officers of the same district panchayat, employees and officials of the rural mechanics department, the sarpanches have been framed in the case.

Action should also be taken against the responsible officers and employees of the district panchayat and rural engineering department.

The Sarpanch Association demanded immediate revocation of FIR against all four sarpanches.

Earlier, on Monday four sarpanch, five employment assistants and five suspended Gram Panchayat secretaries from Sardarpur tehsil of Dhar district were booked under sections 420 (cheating), 409 (criminal breach of trust), Section 13 (1) (D) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1918 for irregularities in MGNREGA.