Madhya Pradesh: Members of farmers’ union stage chakka jam on Indore-Ichhapur Road to press for their demands

Khandwa: The members of Bharatiya Kisan Union in Khargone district staged a demonstration near Chhaigaon Makhan between Khandwa and Burhanpur on Indore – Icchapur state highway on Tuesday evening. They staged a protest for more than half-an-hour resulting in long queue of heavy vehicles on both the side.
Raising demand for purchase of all three A, B, C grade of cotton of farmers by Cotton Corporation of India along with compensation for damaged chilli crops, they demanded that compensation for 2019 yield should be deposited in their bank accounts immediately while ongoing projects in the district should be completed within time limit. They also said monitoring is done to ensure high-quality work while law should be made for purchase of all crops at minimum support price.
Before situation could go from bad to worse, Khandwa district collector Anay Dwivedi rushed to the spot, which is about 14 kilometres from the district headquarters. Collector Dwivedi accepted the memorandum presented by the farmers.
Through the memorandum, farmers forwarded their demands to government and also warned the government that farmers from across the state will take to streets if their demands are not met on time. Over 2,000 farmers from more than 200 villages participated in the protest along with union state secretary Dinesh Patidar, Malwa region general secretary Narayan Yadav and others.
Meanwhile, traffic resumed on both the sides after half-an-hour protest as farmers allowed vehicles to ply on road after collector accepted a memorandum from them.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)