Madhya Pradesh: Members of farmers’ union stage chakka jam on Indore-Ichhapur Road to press for their demands

Khandwa: The members of Bharatiya Kisan Union in Khargone district staged a demonstration near Chhaigaon Makhan between Khandwa and Burhanpur on Indore – Icchapur state highway on Tuesday evening. They staged a protest for more than half-an-hour resulting in long queue of heavy vehicles on both the side.

Raising demand for purchase of all three A, B, C grade of cotton of farmers by Cotton Corporation of India along with compensation for damaged chilli crops, they demanded that compensation for 2019 yield should be deposited in their bank accounts immediately while ongoing projects in the district should be completed within time limit. They also said monitoring is done to ensure high-quality work while law should be made for purchase of all crops at minimum support price.