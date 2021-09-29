Madhya Pradesh: Meeting of crisis management group held

Badnawar (Madhya Pradesh): A meeting of tehsil-level Crisis Management group concluded on Monday with thin attendance of members.

All 32 members including representatives of various organisations, religious gurus and media persons were invited but only around a dozen people turned up for the meet. Among 12 who turned up 5 were officials.

The administration has failed to cultivate the crisis management group which was constituted to include the influential public representatives, a local said wishing anonymity. The group has been relegated to a formal entity, he added.

The group is constituted to seek suggestions and participation of members in policy decisions and crisis.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 01:13 AM IST