Madhya Pradesh: Meeting held to discuss details of next year’s Vikramotsav in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Vikramotsav will be organised in Ujjain next year from the festival of Mahashivratri on February 18, 2023, to the Pratipada tithi on March 22, 2023. On the occasion of Shiv Diwali (Mahashivratri) on February 18 an attempt will be made to light 21 lakh diyas on the bank of river Kshipra and get a world record registered in the Guinness Book.

A meeting was held under the chairmanship of higher education minister Mohan Yadav on Friday 9 at the meeting hall of the administrative complex building to discuss various programmes related to Vikramotsav and the programmes to be conducted under it on different dates. People’s representatives and administrative officers and officers of various departments and eminent citizens were present at the meeting.

Yadav instructed to organise Vikramotsav on a grand scale. Mahashivaratri festival on February 18 should be celebrated as Shiv Diwali. Dr Yadav instructed to contact the concerned regarding the attempt to be made for the Guinness Book from now itself. Collector Asheesh Singh gave directions to the concerned officer in this regard. He said that if the Ramghat becomes too small to light 21 lakh diyas, the other ghats should be used.

Yadav informed in the meeting that a meeting will be held soon with Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the grand event of Vikramotsav where invitations for famous personalities at national and international levels will be discussed.

Different events such as devotional presentations by popular singers, various exhibitions, handicraft fairs, theatrical presentations, book fairs, temple decorations, bhajan group’s competitions, international film festival, Rashtriya Ved Samagam, national seminar on culture, literature and archaeology of Greater India, Kavi Sammelan, national youth science festival, installation of Vikramaditya Vedic clock, publication of Vikram Panchang and Ved Antakshari will be organised and will include cultural presentations from India as well as other countries of the world. Different programmes will be organised on different dates at different places in the city like Ramghat, Kalidas Sanskrit Academy and Triveni Museum.

