Madhya Pradesh: Meet discusses preparations for International Water Conference in Ujjain

MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad vice-president Vibhash Upadhyay addresses a preparatory meeting in view of International Water Conference. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under Sumangalam Abhiyan, Sujalam International Water Festival Conference is being organised by Deendayal Research Institute and MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad in collaboration with the Government of India.

The arrangements were discussed in a meeting organised in two sessions at Arvind Yog Shaktipeeth Ashram. In the first session, vice-president of MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad Vibhash Upadhyaya shed light on the role of Jal Mahotsav programme in a coordination meeting with administrative officials.

General secretary of Deendayal Research Institute Atul Jain, introduced the concept of Panchmahabhoot to everyone. In the meeting, information regarding the arrangements of the programme was given to the departments. The collector directed officials concerned about the arrangements. Organising general secretary Deendayal Research Institute Abhay Mahajan, Director general, MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad BR Naidu, collector Asheesh Singh, executive director Dr Dhirendra Pandey MP Jan Abhiyan Parishad, Roshan Kumar Singh, commissioner, Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Ankita Dhakre, CEO Zila Panchayat, Santosh Tagore, ADM, Sandeep Soni, administrator, Mahakaleshwar Temple Management Committee and all administrative officers were present. After the meeting, the officers inspected the programme venue and issued instructions.

BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, MP Tirtha Mela Authority chairman Makhan Singh Chauhan, MP Anil Firojia, Mayor Mukesh Tatwal, Abhay Mahajan, organising general secretary, Deendayal Research Institute, Chitrakoot were present in the second session of the meeting. Giving information about the entire programme, Vibhash Upadhyay said that the programme started on December 5 with Chaturveda Parayan in the Mahakaleshwar temple. Kala Sangam activity will be organised from December 20 in which painting on water elements by prominent painters of the country and state and cultural programmes by local artists would be held.

In the Jal Mahotsav, handicrafts fair will be organised from December 24 to 29 near the main event venue and on December 26 Jalagam Kalash Yatra will be organised where representatives will arrive with water from the rivers of 313 blocks of the state.

The main programme of Jal Mahotsav will be held from December 27 to 29 at Malgudi Day’s Wedding Destination and Resort, Indore Road. Water experts from India and abroad will participate in the programme. Addressing the meeting, Kailash Vijayvargiya said that all the workers were fully engaged in this festival of water elements in Panchmahabhoot. Through this, the world will get information about the Sanatan method to reduce global warming.