Madhya Pradesh: Medical store operator in Guna hides stock register, booked

Guna: An FIR was registered against the owners of Patni Medical Store, Deepesh Patni and Ramesh Patni, located at Sugan Square on the instructions of SDM of Guna Ankita Jain on Sunday.

The team constituted by SDM Jain alleged that the store operator and staff misbehaved with them when they reached Patni Medical Stores for an inspection on Sunday.

The staff failed to produce the accounts and also misbehaved with the team. The staff also flouted corona norms.

On complaint of Guna patwari Rajpal Singh Dhakad the owner of the medical store has been booked by Guna Cityís police station under the relevant sections of Indian Penal Code.

A checking drive is underway to keep tabs on the stock of all the medical stores and stockists to ensure smooth supply of medicine and curb black marketeers amid the second wave of corona.