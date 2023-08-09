Madhya Pradesh: Medical Store Licence Suspended Ujjain |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A written complaint was received at the office regarding Ashirwad Medical Store operated at Ashirwad Hospital and Research Centre in Tarana, in which it was mentioned by the complainant that he was given wrong medicine by the operator of Ashirwad Medical Store.

The doctor had prescribed Aristozyme Syrup to him, while Azilin XL 100 (Azithromycin Oral Suspension IP 100mg/5ml) was given to him by the shop operator and the same was also consumed by the complainant. A detailed inspection of the shop was done by the drug inspector, Ujjain in which it was found that the shopkeeper was selling inappropriate medicine to the patient.

Read Also Indore: Clash Of Titans Results In Same Fee Structure For All

Apart from this, other irregularities were also found such as the sale of drugs like Narcotics/NRX was found to be done without bill. Receipts were not provided to the patients/customers during the inspection itself.

A show-cause notice was issued to the licensee, whose reply/clarification was submitted by him in the office, which was not found to be satisfactory. Under the provisions of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940 the licence of Ashirwad Medical Store, Officers Colony, operated at Ashirwad Hospital and Research Centre in Tarana, was suspended for 15 days and was sealed.