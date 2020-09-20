Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University declares timetable for 3rd year exam

Indore: Much to the relief of the students of Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), the Madhya Pradesh Medical Science University (MPMSU) has declared the time table for the third year exam on Saturday.

The University has declared the time table with the delay of six months as the ‘expected’ academic calendar is already lagging 18 month behind.

Students of BPT third year had launched a social media campaign against MPMSU for delaying the exams and not even taking online exams to save their future.

Over 1000 students across the state were affected due to the dilly dallying of the university. Finally, the University has announced the time table and it will be conducted from October 22.

Results of fourth year BPT not released

BPT fourth year students have started campaign against the university saying that results of theoretical exams which were conducted in March is pending. They have also requested the university several times but their pleas have failed to evoke response.