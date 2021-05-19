Madhya Pradesh: Medical College in Ujjain soon, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Ujjain: During his daylong visit to Ujjain, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday announced that a government medical college would soon be set up in the city.

However, the announcement was taken with a pinch of salt by locals. Reason: Similar announcements were made three years back in Mandsaur and Neemuch. Both announcements are yet to be implemented.

Centre plays a vital role in opening a medical college. Sources said that the state could only send proposal for a new medical college and then wait for Centre’s nod.

CM’s announcement of medical college also fuelled a race for taking credit. Local MP Anil Firojia said that the announcement was made immediately after he gave a letter to the CM requesting medical college in city.

BJP MLA Paras Jain said that he had been working towards getting a medical college in Ujjain since 2015. “I have been requesting CM to gift a medical college to Ujjain in every meeting,” he claimed.