Madhya Pradesh: Mediation Centre Resolves 50 Disputes In Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Mediation Centre, set-up in the collector office to resolve cases of family and property disputes, has resolved 50 such cases since its establishment. The cases usually come in the Jan-Sunvai are transferred here. Official sources informed that it is often seen that a large number of family and property related disputes come up in the Jansunvai, which can be easily resolved through mutual reconciliation and agreement.

In view of this, this centre has been set-up on the initiative of collector Asheesh Singh. A jansunvai was conducted at Collector office on Tuesday. Collector Singh listened the problems of the citizens and resolved them. He helped some people by providing them sewing machines for employment and some with fees or treatment through Red Cross. He directed to give a sewing machine to Sandhya Jadhav who came in the Jansunvai.

Similarly, financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each was provide to Shanti Bai and Anamika Rai and Rs 20,000 to Prema from Red Cross. Additional collector Gaurav Benal, Sapna Lovanshi and Roshan Rai along with other officials also heard the problems of hundreds of citizens and resolved their problems as far as possible on the spot.

Necessary guidelines were given to the officials by setting a time limit for the resolution of the problems which could not be resolved. The problems of the disabled were specially heard. People submitted applications for help for housing, treatment, education and employment.

People also submitted applications regarding property disputes, family disputes, not getting plots in colonies, etc. The problems of hundreds of citizens were heard and resolved. Financial help from Red Cross was also given to the needy people as immediate assistance for treatment.