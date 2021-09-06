Madhya Pradesh: Mediation awareness camp organised

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A mediation awareness camp was organised in the court premises in Dharmapuri, Dhar on Saturday.

At the legal literacy camp, district and additional sessions judge Rajesh Nadeshwar, district and additional sessions judge Nirmal Mandoria, first class judicial magistrate (civil) Mahendra Singh Rawat and judicial magistrate Deepika Yadav from Dharampuri addressed the participants.

Judge Nandeshwar, said that mediation is a powerful medium for resolving pending cases. It aims to settle the cases between the concerned parties through trained mediators.

“We judges have been duly trained to be trained mediators. Therefore, in order to settle the matter by agreement in the court in which the case is pending, the case is referred to any other judge and on referring such a case, a meeting is taken to explain the matter separately and jointly. Through mediation the entire dispute gets resolved.”

