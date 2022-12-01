Madhya Pradesh: Medha Patkar slams PM, BJP leaders

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Narmada Bachao Andolan (NBA) leader Medha Patkar on Thursday hit back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders for dragging her name during their campaign speeches for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections.

Recently, senior BJP leaders including Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have been criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for marching with Patkar on his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Patkar who had met Gandhi in Khargone district during Bharat Jodo Yatra retorted and said that if any leader comes in public and holds a dialogue with mass organisations, then the organisations will talk at a time when no party in power can hold talks.

In such a situation, Gandhi is on a tour and talking to the public, so it is our duty to go and keep our point before him as well.

Targeting the BJP, she said that in the present scenario there is an issue of development and hatred and violence is being spread. Meanwhile if any political person or political party talks, then there was only one thought among us, let's go and meet them.

Along with this, she also raised the issue of displaced people and rehabilitation of Sardar Sarovar Dam and said that this work has not been done properly. She also questioned why BJP is afraid of Bharat Jodo Yatra and said that after all, the people of BJP are against Rahul Gandhi and his journey.