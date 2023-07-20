 Madhya Pradesh: Meal At Concessional Rate To Be Available At 4 Stns Of Western Rly
FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, July 20, 2023, 10:37 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Western Railway has launched scheme to provide meal, snacks meal and packaged water at concessional rates for general coach passengers.

Railway press release said that the scheme would be launched at four stations of the Western railway including Chittorgarh railway station of Ratlam rail division, on experimental basis.

According to railway information, counters of concessional rate meal, snacks meal and drinking water would be located in front of general coaches at the platforms.

The rate of economy meal would be Rs 20 and contain seven puris, aloo sabji and Aachar.

Snacks meal will cost Rs 50 and would include south Indian rice or Rajma/Chole, Khichadi or Kulche/Bhature or Pav Bhaji or Masala Dosa.

Packaged water would cost Rs3 per 200 ML. It was also stated that more stations were being identified where concessional rate scheme would be launched.

article-image

