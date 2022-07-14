Madhya Pradesh: MCU to be developed as national hub of cinema studies: VC

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): The Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication is going to introduce National Cadet Corps (NCC) and National Social Service (NSS) as generic elective subjects for the students.

Vice-chancellor of the university KG Suresh told the Free Press that they have signed an MoU with the NCC and will be incorporating its syllabus. As for the NSS, the varsity has developed its own curriculum.

The VC said that NSS and NCC will still be optional but the students completing the courses will get five credits. The new courses will be introduced from the third semester. “From extra-curricular, NCC and NSS will become co-curricular activities,” he said.

The VC also said that the varsity has launched a new department of Cinema Studies. The department was inaugurated by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is also the chairperson of the Governing Council of the varsity, on March 24 this year.

Prof Suresh said that last year, the university had launched a diploma course in film journalism. This year, they have started a 4-year undergraduate (UG) course in filmmaking. “We have become the first university in the country to offer UG, PG and PhD programmes in cinema studies,” he said.

The VC said that “We are determined to develop the varsity into a hub of cinema studies.”

Prof Suresh said that apart from this, the university has also launched a biannual blind peer journal titled ‘The Journal of Public Relations and Advertising’. He said that the journal, which currently has only an online edition, is the first such initiative in the country.

He also said that last year the university became the first institution of higher learning in the state to implement the New Education Policy (NEP). “We are going to take this initiative forward this year,” he said. He said that the university will endeavour to improve academic excellence and better the quality of instruction.

The VC said that the university will shift to its new campus at Bisankhedi in the city within the next two months.