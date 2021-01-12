Madhya Pradesh: MBBS student falls to death from hostel's third floor in Indore, was preparing for examination

Indore: A MBBS student reportedly fell to death from the third floor of his hostel at Index Medical College in wee hours of Tuesday. It is said that he was preparing for his examination when he lost control and fell from the gallery. However, the police have sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation to know the circumstances under which the incident happened.

Investigating officer ASI Ghanshyam Chaudhari said that the deceased has been identified as Ayushman Gupta (20), a resident of Shivpuri. He was a MBBS student from Index Medical College and was staying in Vivekanand Hostel in college premises.

Preliminary investigation revealed that it was his examination on Tuesday and Ayushman was preparing for the same. He went to the balcony of his room situated on third flour of the hostel. He lost his balance and fell from there. He was seen by the other students living in hostel after which the college administration and the police were informed.

According to Chaudhari, the statements of his roommates are being taken and the autopsy report is awaited. Ayushman's father is a lawyer and mother is a doctor in Shivpuri.