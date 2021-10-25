Madhya Pradesh: MBA admissions close today, CET 2nd counseling starts from October

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The college-level counselling for admission in MBA courses offered by B-schools across the state is going to end on Monday.

Students, who failed to secure admission so far, are having their fingers crossed. If they still fail to get admission in B-schools then they either have to take a break this year or if they have taken common entrance test by DAVV they can appear for the second round of CET counselling starting on Tuesday.

Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) did not drop any hint for extending the date of CLC.

However, the DTE already extended the date by five days previously.

Initially, the deadline for CLC round was October 20 but it has been extended by five days following the demand for the same by students.

DTE held two rounds of online counselling for admission in MBA and the third round ie CLC round started on October 18.

The CLC round was to finish on October 20. Many students approached DTE saying that window for CLC round was very small and it should be extended.

On Monday, DHE issued a notification stating that the CLC round would continue till October 25.

2nd CET counselling for 600 vacancies

The second round of CET counselling will be held to fill nearly 600 seats lying vacant in self-finance courses offered by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV).

The fresh registration for the second round of counselling closed on Saturday midnight. As per information, around 400 students who had taken CET but did not register for the first counselling, registered for second round. Those who had already registered for first round of counselling were not required to register again.

CET coordinator Kanhaiya Ahuja said that the second round of counselling will be held from October 26 to October 29.

He stated that initially all students from reserved category will be called for seats quota vacancies. “If quota seats remained vacant after counselling of reserved category candidates then the vacancies will be converted to other category as per state’s government policy,” he added.

Last day to pay B.Ed fees today

Students, who were allocated seats in BEd course in an additional round of centralised online counselling but have not paid their fee as yet for confirmation of admission, should act now. Monday is the last date for paying fees for BEd, MEd, BPEd and MPEd programmes. Provisional admission of students, who will not pay fees till 5 pm on Monday, will stand cancelled.

