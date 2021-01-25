Madhya Pradesh: MAX REACH FOR VAX

Along with this, a control room was also established to facilitate continuous contact with health workers and delivery of information. A total of 683 health workers were vaccinated on the first day of the session on Monday. Among them, 90 health workers were vaccinated at the Red Cross Centre. Besides, 70 health workers were vaccinated in Civil Hospital Sanawad, 48 in Community Health Centre Barwah, 87 in Bhagwanpura, 44 in Bhikangaon, 69 in Kasravad, 61 in Gogawan, 55 in Maheshwar, 89 in Segaon and Jhirnya.

CMHO Dr Dawar herself visited different vaccination centres for smooth conduct of vaccination. During this time, she was also appointed officer allocating the development block to all district level programme officers.

District vaccination officer Dr Sanjay Bhatt said that no adverse effects were reported after vaccination.