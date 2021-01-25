Madhya Pradesh: MAX REACH FOR VAX

KHARGONE: In Khargone district, vaccination kicked-off at 10 centres, including Red Cross centre. As many as 683 health workers got vaccinated on the first day on Monday.
As per information from chief medical and health officer (CMHO) Rajani Dawar’s office, arrangements for necessary medicines and equipment were ensured to manage adverse effects of vaccination at centres.
Along with this, a control room was also established to facilitate continuous contact with health workers and delivery of information. A total of 683 health workers were vaccinated on the first day of the session on Monday. Among them, 90 health workers were vaccinated at the Red Cross Centre. Besides, 70 health workers were vaccinated in Civil Hospital Sanawad, 48 in Community Health Centre Barwah, 87 in Bhagwanpura, 44 in Bhikangaon, 69 in Kasravad, 61 in Gogawan, 55 in Maheshwar, 89 in Segaon and Jhirnya.
CMHO Dr Dawar herself visited different vaccination centres for smooth conduct of vaccination. During this time, she was also appointed officer allocating the development block to all district level programme officers.
District vaccination officer Dr Sanjay Bhatt said that no adverse effects were reported after vaccination.
SARDARPUR: In Sardarpur, as many 86 health workers who were listed for vaccination on the first day got vaccinated. Block medical officer Shiela Mujalda informed that as many 100 health workers set to get vaccinate on Monday, but 86 of them got vaccinated.
At the beginning, senior doctor ML Jain was first vaccinated followed by Dr Sangita Patidar and BMO Dr Muzalda.
BMO Muzalda said that so far 419 corona patients were found positive in Sardarpur tehsil. Currently, 04 corona active cases are undergoing treatment. MLA Pratap Grewal, SDM BS Kalesh and many distinguished citizens and officials were present in this corona vaccine vaccination program.
KUKSHI: In Kukshi as many 79 health workers got vaccinated on Monday out of 100 those who were listed for day one at civil hospital in Kukshi. Earlier former cabinet minister Ranjana Baghel, MLA representative Kankamal Soni, sub-divisional magistrate Vivek Kumar and block medical officer Dr Abhishek Rawat inaugurate the vaccination. Dr Rawat took first vaccine, followed by other health workers. On the occasion, Baghel said that vaccine is the life-partner, the health department workers along with the government have made special contribution in the fight of corona infection.
BANKANER: In Bankaner, as many 80 health workers got vaccinated at the community health centre. At the beginning Janpad vice-president Om Prakash Joshi inaugurated the drive. Followed by this, wardboy Rajdeep Joshi first vaccinated. BJP mandal president Dashrath Singh Solanki and others were present on the occasion.
