Madhya Pradesh: Maternity ward staff demand Rs 8K bribe

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): Contrary to the tall claims of the Madhya Pradesh health department of providing treatment and conducting deliveries of women free of cost, the staff of the maternity ward of District hospital here, in Barwani, has been accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 8,000.

The aggrieved Safi Sheikh and his wife, residents of Sendhwa, alleged in their complaint to the Barwani SDM Ghanshyam Dhangar that the staff demanded the said amount for the caesarean procedure.

They alleged that the staff of maternity department demand Rs 8 to 10 thousand from the families who visit the hospital.

Dhangar said that the matter is under the cognisance and appropriate action will be taken against culprits.

The accredited social health activists, commonly known as ASHAs, staged a protest against the rampant irregularities at the hospital.

Published on: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 01:21 AM IST