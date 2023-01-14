Madhya Pradesh: Massive fire at cotton factory guts goods worth lakhs in Barwani

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A cotton factory situated on Barwani Road in Anjad town caught a sudden fire on Friday evening. Fire was brought under control at 10 pm. However, no casualties were reported.

According to information, the incident was reported here at Roshan Canton Ginning Factory located in Anjad town. The incident created panic among people as thick smoke from the factory engulfed the area.

On being informed, fire tender from the city council was rushed to the spot and it managed to extinguish the blaze at 10 pm. It took five hours to douse the flames. During initial investigation, the police claimed that short circuit could be the reason behind the incident. Cotton bales worth lakhs of rupees are expected to be gutted in the fire.

Factory owner Afzal Mansuri said that the loss can be assessed only after the fire gets extinguished completely. Fire brigade from Anjad Municipal Council, water tanker from Barwani and fire tender from Rajpur were called to douse the blaze. The fire was brought under control by late night. No causality has been reported in the incident.