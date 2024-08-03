Madhya Pradesh: Massive Crypto Fraud Unearthed In Ratlam, Rs 44 Lakh Seized

SP addressing press conference | FP PHOTO

RATLAM (Madhya Pradesh): The Ratlam police have unearthed a crypto currency ponzi scheme operated by MTFE, leading to the seizure of approximately Rs 44 lakh in 108 different currencies from the companies based in Japan and Singapore.

The operation targeted thousands of victims across regions like Mandsaur, Neemuch, Dhar and Rajasthan, promising monthly returns through deceptive crypto investments.

According to the complaint filed by Salim Khan on August 24, 2023, Mohammad Faiz, Azam Khan Huzefa Jammali Bohra, Alok Pal, Wajid and Wasim enticed investors with promises of high profits and duped them of Rs 20 lakh through MTFE app.

Similarly, Govind Singh, Sandeep Tonk were booked for duping the investors of Rs 26 lakh through the app.

Under the leadership of SP Rahul Kumar Lodha, a joint team comprising officers from multiple police stations and Cyber Cell was formed to address the widespread fraud. The team meticulously traced the fraudulent transactions and identified key perpetrators, leading to the arrest of eight persons.

During the investigation, crucial information was obtained regarding the international scope of the fraud, involving transfers through various cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi and others.

A fraud of around over Rs 1 crore was found to have been committed with 266 victims.

The police coordinated with global platforms to freeze accounts and recover assets connected to the criminal activities, amounting to Rs 44 lakh.

"As part of our efforts to combat financial fraud, we have frozen multiple accounts and recovered substantial amounts that were unlawfully obtained from innocent investors," the SP said.

The seized funds, converted from cryptocurrencies, have been transferred to government accounts for further legal disposition.