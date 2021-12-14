e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

COVID-19: Maharashtra records 684 fresh cases, 24 deaths, 498 recoveries; 8 new Omicron cases
Advertisement

Indore

Updated on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:25 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Mass weddings are a necessity in changing times, says MLA Sachin Birla

In Chitavad village, 40 and in Bhulgaon village, 26 brides and grooms tied the knot.
FP News Service
Advertisement

Sanawad (Madhya Pradesh): Mass wedding ceremonies are a necessity in these changing times as it drastically reduces the financial burden of a family, said MLA Sachin Birla at a wedding ceremony organised by the Shri Reva Gurjar Samoohik Vivah Samiti in Chitavad and Bhulgaon on Monday.

In Chitavad village, 40 and in Bhulgaon village, 26 brides and grooms tied the knot. Birla provided financial assistance to the committees and wished the newlyweds a happy life. Social worker Mushtaq Malik, Dr Jairam Chaudhary and Sunil Bhamoria also wished the newly married couples and provided financial assistance.

During the event, the committeeís Yashwant Muchhala, Bhaiyya Lal Birla, Jagdeesh Muchhala and other members were present.

ALSO READ

Madhya Pradesh: Rescued ailing elephant in state needs rehabilitation to recover Madhya Pradesh: Rescued ailing elephant in state needs rehabilitation to recover

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 10:25 PM IST
Advertisement