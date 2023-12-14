 Madhya Pradesh: Married An Year Ago, 30-Year-Old Cloth Merchant Commits Suicide
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Married An Year Ago, 30-Year-Old Cloth Merchant Commits Suicide

Madhya Pradesh: Married An Year Ago, 30-Year-Old Cloth Merchant Commits Suicide

The distressing incident unfolded between 10-11 pm when Manoj's elder brother, Pradeep Jain, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at the roof.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 04:20 PM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Married An Year Ago, 30-Year-Old Cloth Merchant Commits Suicide | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old businessman allegedly hanged himself to the ceiling fan at his residence in Guna's Shyam Nagar, leaving his family members shocked on Wednesday night.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Manoj Jain (30), who used to run a ready-made clothing store at the Sugan crossroads.

Late at night on Wednesday, he was found hanging from his home's ceiling fan. It's undiscovered what made him to take such drastic action. He got married approximately an year ago.

Read Also
Stone Pelting At Shajapur: Bhimavad Warns Congress Workers
article-image

The distressing incident unfolded between 10-11 pm when Manoj's elder brother, Pradeep Jain, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at the roof.

On receiving information, family members rushed and transported him to the district hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Subsequently, a post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday morning at the same hospital.

According to Pradeep Jain, his brother had returned from the shop as usual on Wednesday evening and took extreme steps later that night. He seemed to be normal on the day of the incident.

The police have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident. A case has been registered by police. Further probe is underway.

Read Also
MP: One killed, Two Other Injured In Separate Road Accidents In Badnawar
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 5 Critical After Car's Tire Bursts In Sonkatch

Madhya Pradesh: 2 Killed, 5 Critical After Car's Tire Bursts In Sonkatch

Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur Administration Tightens The Noose After Nylon String Sale Prevails In...

Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur Administration Tightens The Noose After Nylon String Sale Prevails In...

MP: Construction Of Underpass At Railway Gate 177 To Begin Soon In Jaora

MP: Construction Of Underpass At Railway Gate 177 To Begin Soon In Jaora

MP: 'Politics Of Hatred,' Congress MLA Arif Masood On CM Yadav's Decision To Restrict Loudspeakers...

MP: 'Politics Of Hatred,' Congress MLA Arif Masood On CM Yadav's Decision To Restrict Loudspeakers...

MP: ‘Finding Reasons To Create Conflict,’ Says Kamal Nath On CM’s Decision To Ban Open Meat...

MP: ‘Finding Reasons To Create Conflict,’ Says Kamal Nath On CM’s Decision To Ban Open Meat...