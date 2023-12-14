Madhya Pradesh: Married An Year Ago, 30-Year-Old Cloth Merchant Commits Suicide | Representative Image

Guna (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old businessman allegedly hanged himself to the ceiling fan at his residence in Guna's Shyam Nagar, leaving his family members shocked on Wednesday night.

According to information, the deceased has been identified as Manoj Jain (30), who used to run a ready-made clothing store at the Sugan crossroads.

Late at night on Wednesday, he was found hanging from his home's ceiling fan. It's undiscovered what made him to take such drastic action. He got married approximately an year ago.

Read Also Stone Pelting At Shajapur: Bhimavad Warns Congress Workers

The distressing incident unfolded between 10-11 pm when Manoj's elder brother, Pradeep Jain, was found hanging from the ceiling fan at the roof.

On receiving information, family members rushed and transported him to the district hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Subsequently, a post-mortem examination was conducted on Thursday morning at the same hospital.

According to Pradeep Jain, his brother had returned from the shop as usual on Wednesday evening and took extreme steps later that night. He seemed to be normal on the day of the incident.

The police have initiated an investigation into the tragic incident. A case has been registered by police. Further probe is underway.