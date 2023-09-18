Madhya Pradesh: Many Trains Affected By Overflowing Water In Ratlam

FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): The following trains, passing through the Ratlam rail division, were affected on Monday due to the overflowing of water on bridge No 502 between the Bharuch and Ankleshwar sections of Western Railway, Railway information said.

Train No 12955 Mumbai-Central to Jaipur commencing journey from Mumbai and 12956 Jaipur to Mumbai Central commencing journey from Jaipur have been cancelled.

12953 Mumbai Central Mumbai Central-Hazrat Nizamuddin August Kranti Express has been cancelled, commencing journey from Mumbai. 12961 Mumbai Central-Indore Awantika Express has been cancelled, commencing its journey from Mumbai Central.

Meanwhile, Railway information further said that single-down line work is continuing, on which both up and down trains are being passed between Amargarh-Panchpliplia railway stations between Ratlam-Godhra sections of the Ratlam rail division due to a change in track parameters on account of heavy rains. Railway information said that the restoration work is in progress.

It is informed that the route of 14 trains has been diverted. Seven trains have been cancelled from the originating station.

Ratlam Railway press release said that track restoration work on the upline is in full swing, and more than 500 people are engaged along with track machines, JCBs, dumpers, pocklanes, and cranes to restore the upline.