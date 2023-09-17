Madhya Pradesh: Manpur Police Rescue Three From Drowning In Mhow | Representative Picture

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): With the heavy rainfall for the last two days, Manpur police have undertaken a rescue operation with the local administration to shift the families living on the banks of ponds in Manpur and surrounding low-lying areas.

Manpur police station in-charge Amit Kumar said that more than 25 families of Malipura village have been shifted to the Anganwadi building for the last two days.

Meanwhile, the police on Saturday rescued three youths from drowning. According to police, the trio under the influence of alcohol had come to roam in Nahar Khedi Rapat.

All three were crossing the river. Due to the high flow of water, they started troubling. Immediately the villagers informed the police, who along with the villagers succeeded in rescuing them.