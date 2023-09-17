 Madhya Pradesh: Manpur Police Rescue Three From Drowning In Mhow
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreMadhya Pradesh: Manpur Police Rescue Three From Drowning In Mhow

Madhya Pradesh: Manpur Police Rescue Three From Drowning In Mhow

Manpur police station in-charge Amit Kumar said that more than 25 families of Malipura village have been shifted to the Anganwadi building for the last two days.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, September 17, 2023, 12:00 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh: Manpur Police Rescue Three From Drowning In Mhow | Representative Picture

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): With the heavy rainfall for the last two days, Manpur police have undertaken a rescue operation with the local administration to shift the families living on the banks of ponds in Manpur and surrounding low-lying areas.

Manpur police station in-charge Amit Kumar said that more than 25 families of Malipura village have been shifted to the Anganwadi building for the last two days.

Meanwhile, the police on Saturday rescued three youths from drowning. According to police, the trio under the influence of alcohol had come to roam in Nahar Khedi Rapat.

All three were crossing the river. Due to the high flow of water, they started troubling. Immediately the villagers informed the police, who along with the villagers succeeded in rescuing them.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Continuous Downpour Brings Joy And Challenges To Khetia
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Red Alert In Indore Today: Monsoon Onslaught Continues

Red Alert In Indore Today: Monsoon Onslaught Continues

Writing Tools: “Few” Is Too “Confewsing” To Comprehend And Apply

Writing Tools: “Few” Is Too “Confewsing” To Comprehend And Apply

Madhya Pradesh: Thikri Submerges In Water

Madhya Pradesh: Thikri Submerges In Water

Madhya Pradesh: One Youth Drowns In Sonkatch

Madhya Pradesh: One Youth Drowns In Sonkatch

Madhya Pradesh: 70-yr-old Woman Dies After Feet Slips In Mhow's Ganglia Khedi

Madhya Pradesh: 70-yr-old Woman Dies After Feet Slips In Mhow's Ganglia Khedi