Madhya Pradesh: Manpur oxygen plant installed

Mhow (Madhya Pradesh): A oxygen plant installed at the community health center in Manpur, situated 20 km from Mhow. It was inaugurated by the Mhow MLA Usha Thakur.

Mhow SDM Akshat Jain was also present at the occasion. This plant installed by the aid from the PM Cares Fund is the first of its kind in the Indore district and was also developed very quickly by the cooperation of the central public works department, central health department and Madhya Pradesh health department.

SDM Jain was constantly monitoring and coordinating the construction of this plant. On the occasion, MLA Usha Thakur said the plant will help the people of the area in a big way. She said the hospital itself will be upgraded and a DPR for that has also been readied in Bhopal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 12:33 AM IST