Madhya Pradesh: Manpower crunch hits police force

The ban on promotions of state government employees and officers has led to a serious crunch of field-level functionaries in the state police. Almost 40 per cent of the posts of head constables, inspectors and deputy superintendents of police (DSP) are lying vacant. This has translated into a severe shortage of personnel for conducting investigations into crimes and bandobast duties.

In the circumstances, the PHQ is desperately looking for ways to fill the vacant posts. The posts of head constables and inspectors are filled by promotion from the ranks of constables and sub-inspectors respectively. One half of the posts of DSPs are filled by promotion and one half through direct recruitment. However, promotions in the state government are banned for the past four years and just around 30 DSPs have been recruited in this period.

According to sources in the PHQ, 35 per cent posts of DSPs, 40 per cent of inspectors and 50 per cent of head constables are lying vacant.

After taking over as the home minister, Narottam Mishra had visited the PHQ where he presided over a meeting of top officers. At the meeting, he was apprised of the problems the police were facing due to the ban on promotions.

The minister had sought a formal proposal from the PHQ suggesting ways of solving the problem. The proposal was sent but was turned down by the law department saying that it was not practical. Now, the PHQ is preparing a fresh proposal.

During the former Congress regime, the then GAD minister Govind Singh had tried to pave the way for the promotion of the state government employees. It was decided that the state government would move an application in the Supreme Court, seeking permission to restart the promotion process. However, before the proposal could take a practical shape, the Congress government collapsed.

Resentment brewing among personnel

The ban on promotions is also generating resentment among the police personnel. Officers who would have retired as DSPs were superannuated as inspectors, thus affecting their pensions. A similar situation prevails vis-à-vis other ranks.