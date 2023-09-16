Madhya Pradesh: Mangod-Manawar Road Blocked Due To Heavy Rainfall

FP Photo

Amjhera (Madhya Pradesh): Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Amjhera, leading to road closures and widespread concerns of flooding.

The Amjhera Police have blocked the Mangod-Manawar road due to the overflowing Khedapati Hanuman Mandir pond, making it impassable. The road will only be reopened once the water recedes from the culvert.

Residential areas have also been impacted by the deluge, prompting the use of JCBs to drain water by digging trenches. The ancient pilgrimage site of Maa Amka Jhamka Temple has seen water spilling from its pond, adding to the waterlogged conditions in the region.

Meanwhile, the caves of the Rajarajeshwar Temple have turned into a rapid waterfall, showcasing the power of the continuous rains. Farmers are facing growing concerns as their fields become waterlogged, raising the possibility of crop failure due to excessive moisture.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, district collector Priyank Mishra declared a school holiday on Friday, prioritising the safety and well-being of the local community.

As the rain persists, the residents of Amjhera are bracing themselves for further challenges and anxiously hoping for the waters to recede, allowing life to return to normalcy.