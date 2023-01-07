Madhya Pradesh: Mandu festival witnesses protest by vendors

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): The opening day of the fourth edition of much anticipated Mandu Festival witnessed protest from the local vendors for which state minister of culture and tourism Usha Thakur accompanied by MP Chhatar Singh Darbar left the venue without formally inaugurating the five-day festival.

Notably, in view of the upcoming G20 Summit, Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) and Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), the state government and local administration are leaving no stone unturned to make annual Mandu festival a special one.

On the other hand, local vendors and artisans have accused the administration of ignoring them. On Saturday, as soon as minister Thakur and MP Darbar reached Mandu, local vendors and people lodged their complaints with them.

There was a lot of anger among the locals and they made serious complaints about the event company. They claimed that only some limited people are allowed to do business during the five-day festival. In this regard Dharmapuri MLA Prachi Lal Medane also said that she will raise the matter in the assembly and there is huge corruption in Mandu which falls under her Dharmapuri assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, answering media persons while moving out of the venue, Thakur said that keeping in mind the serious complaints lodged by the local people's representative and the people of Mandu, we had discussion with the local people and vendors.

Thakur said that the people of the event company told her that they had received the order only six days back. From now, we will ensure in the department that the event company gets the order six months in advance.

On the neglect of local artistes, she said that priority will be given to them. She said that Bharat Mata's katha dance recital will also be performed. Efforts will be made to give opportunity to all artistes

In relation to the ASI, she said that we are determined to obey ASI order and all this can be discussed with the locals coming to her, if they are facing any problem.