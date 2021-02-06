Madhya Pradesh: Mandu all set to show its historical legacy in the Mandu Festival 2021 on February 13 and 14

Mandav (Dhar): The quaint historical city Mandu is all set to welcome travellers and tourists to the Mandu Festival 2021 on February 13 and 14. The two-day festival organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism and curated by E-Factor Entertainment is set to showcase the historical legacy of Mandu.

The festival will have curated historical walks, experiential cycling tours, Malipur horse trail, photo contests, yoga workshops, culinary delights, art and craft, musical soirees and much more.

The festival will witness soul-stirring and foot-tapping performances by Kabir Café and Mukt along with performances by local artists. Wake up to go for a yoga session in surreal surroundings with morning ragas being played in the background. For an early riser, a horse trail and fishing experience will be rejuvenating while cycling trail and heritage walks with storytellers will take one back in time.

The festival throws-in a treasure hunt that will endear tourists to various historical sites of the city and a trip to the monument is bound to evoke emotions for the bygone era. During the Festival, one can partake in Rural Tourism Excursions that entire visit to nearby locations to explore local art, cuisine and culture.

According to Dhar collector Alok Kumar Singh, “The aim of the Mandu Festival is to create an identity to reckon with. To achieve the same, we are taking steps to ensure that the new identity of Mandu is known across the country and globally."