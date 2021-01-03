Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur’s patwari enters Bollywood, finishes shooting for movie Dice

Mandsaur: Antim Sharma, who won the title of Mr Intellectual in 2020, has added another feather to his cap and will soon be seen on big screen as an actor.

Antim has just returned after finishing shooting for Bollywood movie Dice produced by MYFCTV and Jest Production, which will be released in April or May. The movie is directed by Ravi Prasad, produced by Abhijit Vishwas and Prashasth Upadhyay. Benny Thomas John is the script writer. Other film actors are Reyansh Singh, Jai Gajera, Nikita Gama, Shweta Choudhary, Divyam Bhardwaj, Abhinay Kumar and Sangeeta Panth.

It is noteworthy that Antim Sharma is posted as patwari (state revenue department) here and his father Ravindra Kumar Sharma is a government teacher. Antim, who has been modelling after winning the title of Mr Intellectual at Mr & Miss Asia held in Agra last year, will now work as an actor and will bring fame to Mandsaur.

He is from a small village and reached this stage to realise his dreams without help of a big actor. He was rejected in many auditions but he did not give up and kept trying. Antim said he has more projects ahead.