Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Secures 3rd Place In State Tourism Quiz-2023

FP Photo

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Mandsaur bagged 3rd place in `State Tourism Quiz-2023’ following Seoni at first and Sidhi in second place. The final round of 'Tourism Quiz 2022' was held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre in the city on Tuesday.

The statewide quiz contest was organised by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. The quiz aims at increasing the general knowledge and interest of school children in tourism. A team of three students represented every school from the respective district.

As per district nodal officer Rakesh Sharma, Ayush Patidar, Lakshmi Mehru and Ritika Soni of Government Higher Secondary School, Mandsaur, participated in the quiz. In total, 52 teams from all the districts of the state took part in the quiz.

Tourism and culture principal secretary and tourism board managing director Shiv Shekhar Shukla extended wishes to winners and runners-up teams.

Commissioner directorate of public instruction Manisha Setia and additional managing director of tourism board Vivek Shrotriya gave certificates and medals to the winners and runners-up teams along with tour packages.

Madhya Pradesh tourism board organises the quiz annually to create awareness among the students about the tourist destinations of the state and to develop the learning process through tourism.

Through the tourism quiz competition, about 156 students have come to know about various aspects of tourism including historical and archaeological heritage, culture and natural beauty of the state.

