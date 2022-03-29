Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur school selected as one of 21 new Sainik Schools

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): As part of the governmentís initiative of setting up new Sainik schools across the country, the establishment of 21 new Sainik Schools has recently been approved by the Ministry of Defence (MOD).

Saraswati Vidya Mandir under Saraswati Vihar Educational Institute which is run by Vidya Bharti, has been selected as one of the 21 new Sanik Schools, meeting all the criteria of an Army school. The aim of setting up these Sainik Schools is to provide quality education for the students in line with National Educational Policy (NEP) and give them better career opportunities that include joining the Indian armed forces.

Various dignitaries including Akhilesh Mishra, regional secretary Prakash Dhankar, department coordinator of Mandsaur department, Mahadev Yadav and others extended their best wishes.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 10:40 PM IST