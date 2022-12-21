e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Municipality clinches second spot in revenue collection

CM fetes municipality president, V-P, CMO Dharve

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. | File Photo
Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan felicitated Mandsaur Municipality president Ramadevi Banshilal Gurjar, vice president Namrata Pritesh Chawla and in-charge CMO PS Dharve and presented them a citation for achieving the second spot in the revenue collection in the state.

Mandsaur Municipality was awarded during a special programme of the state's urban bodies. The programme was organised at Motilal Nehru Stadium, Bhopal on Monday.

Under this programme, a workshop (training) and conference of the newly elected public representatives of all the urban bodies of the state were also organized in Bhopal.

An amount of Rs 20 lakh was given as an incentive grant to the Mandsaur Municipality by the Urban Development and Housing Department of Madhya Pradesh.

Mandsaur Municipality has secured the second position in the category of towns with more than 1 lakh population in the state. In this category, Hoshgabad stood first and Vidisha third.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, urban administration minister Bhupendra Singh and others were present in the programme.

article-image

