Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur farmers produce record 2.85 lakh metric tonne of wheat

Mandsaur: No matter what the circumstances, the spirit of a farmer remains undaunted. Mandsaur farmers have produced a record 2.85 lakh metric tonnes of wheat amid lockdown. The farmers will be receiving Rs 550 crore for the produce.

According to District Central Cooperative Bank administrator Sunil Kumar Singh, 47,200 farmers of the district sold their yield at 103 Uparjan Kendras and will be receiving Rs 550 crore at minimum support price. An amount of Rs 388.90 crore has already been deposited in the bank accounts of farmers.

DCCB general manager Paramanand Yadav said that the procuring was scheduled to begin on March 25, but got late due to coronavirus. It began on April 14.Several centres had to be shifted as areas like Nahargarh and Bhensoda Mandi were declared containment areas. Collector’s administration made sure that gunny bags, transportation and other facilities were provided promptly. Mandsaur Mandi secretary JK Chaudhary said that the mandi receives up to 5,000 sacks of wheat daily.

The produce in 2019-20 increased by 1.13 lakh metric tonnes. About 59,000 registered themselves for weighing, out of which 47,200 got their produce sold. Even though the district has coronavirus patients, people maintained social distancing and all other precautions, leading to zero positive cases involved in purchase process.

DCCB former president Madanlal Rathore has written a letter to Chief Minicster Shivraj Singh Chauhan to increase the time period of selling the produce at centres. Collector Manoj Pushp and MLA Yashpal Singh Sisodiya congratulated the marketing society and Uparjan Kendras to have the highest purchase of all times. The wheat will reach storage centres by May 31.