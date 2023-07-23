Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur Dist Mountaineering Assn Team To Scale Machoi Peak On August 17

FPJ

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): Cabinet minister Hardeep Singh Dung handed over the national flag to the team of the Mandsaur District Mountaineering Association to raise it on Machoi peak. He also announced financial aid of Rs 20, 000 to each member of the team.

The association is all set to embark on a challenging and awe-inspiring adventure as they gear up to conquer the towering Machoi peak on August 17. This ambitious expedition marks a historic moment for the local mountaineering community, as they aim to achieve new heights and showcase their prowess on one of the region's most coveted summits.

Machoi Peak, majestically rising to an elevation of 17,694 ft (5,393 metres) above sea level, presents a formidable challenge even to seasoned mountaineers. Nestled amidst the breathtaking landscapes of the Himalayas Range, the peak's rugged terrain and unpredictable weather conditions demand both skill and determination from those who seek to conquer it.

A team of students of Jitendra Kanojia (Troop Commander Troop No. 157), Jenish Bardia, Neha Sharma, Krishna Kanojia, Khushi Sisodia and Pushkarlal Chaudhary (Troop Commander) would climb the peak. As the date of August 17 draws near, the excitement and anticipation among the mountaineering community in Mandsaur continues to build.

