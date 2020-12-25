Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur collector suspends senior agriculture development officer, withholds increment of three others

Mandsaur: District collector Manoj Pushp on Thursday suspended senior agriculture development officer incharge Ramswaroop Totla with immediate effect as he did not address complaints related to crop insurance and those that came through CM Helpline.

During the review of applications in CM Helpline related to crop insurance, 107 complaints were found pending. However, Totla did not take interest. He was suspended under Section 09 (1) of MP Civil Service Conduct Rules (Classification Control and Appeal), 1966. During the suspension period, his headquarters will be Garoth tehsil.

Besides, collector withheld the increment of three senior agricultural development officers incharge due to non-resolution of complaints related to crop insurance and due to serious negligence. During the review, it was found that Dinesh Kumar Bhana did not attend 112 complaints from Sitamau, Gulab Singh Chauhan did not solve 30 complaints received from Bhanpura while Kamal Singh Vaskel failed to look into 105 complaints from Garoth.

Though a show cause notice was issued to them, it yielded no results. As a result, the three officers were penalised under Section 10 (4) of Classification Control and Appeal, 1966.