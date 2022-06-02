Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur collector bans demonstration near Gandhi Square

pixabay

Mandsaur (Madhya Pradesh): In a major decision taken by the local administration, district collector Gautam Singh has issued orders banning any public agitation, protest or demonstration or any congregation near the busiest area of district headquarters Gandhi Square. Now, land located on Nayapura Marg on Maharana Pratap Square has been notified for public demonstrations and any such demonstrations.

Earlier, many protests, demonstrations, and public gatherings led by various organisations and political parties have been staged on the main road of Gandhi Chowk.

These demonstrations used to hamper public transport and cause traffic delays and disruptions. Because of disrupted traffic, local administration felt an urgent need for another place for such public gatherings and demonstrations. Hence, land survey number 1054 which is located near Maharana Pratap Square has been notified as a new demonstration site.