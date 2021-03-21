Madhya Pradesh: Mandsaur administration’s major action, land worth Rs 10 crore freed from encroachment

Mandsaur: As a part of the anti-mafia drive going on in the town, Mandsaur district administration on Sunday carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Multanpura village, about 10-kilometer from the district headquarters, and demolished an illegal structure constructed over one-hectare government land.
According to district collector Manoj Pusph, the market value of land which was freed after the drive is around Rs 10 crore.
SDM (revenue) Bihari Singh, tehsildar Mukesh Soni, Yashodharman police station in-charge Jitendra Pathak, Multanpura police station in-charge Dilip Rajoria and patwari, revenue inspector, police force together with heavy machinery on Sunday morning rushed to the village and began anti-encroachment drive and it continued for seven hours.
According to SDM Singh, Izhar Garhvi illegally constructed houses, rest houses, slate pencil factory, complex, shed over one hectare of government land.
The value of government land and construction is estimated to be more Rs 10 crores. The matter of illegal construction and encroachment has been registered at the respective police station.
Not to be mentioned, on March 18, the administration and police stopped the illegal mining done by accused Izhar Gadhvi in Multanpura, Ralayata, Gogarpura, Noganwa areas and seized three Pokalane machines from the spot.
The police have also registered a case of illegal mining against him. Superintendent of police Siddartha Chaudhary, collector Manoj Pushp has taken this joint action on the habitual mineral mafia Izhar Gadhvi.
Collector Pushp told that strict action is going on against illegal construction and encroachment in the district. Recently, illegal construction and encroachment of mafias have been removed at Bellary, Surjani Sitamau region. Notices have been issued by marking them at other places. Action has also been taken in Bhanpura, Shamgarh, Suwasra, Sitamau, Daloda, Banikheri.
