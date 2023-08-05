Madhya Pradesh: Mandi Board's 50th Foundation Day Celebrated In Khetia

FPJ

Khetia (Madhya Pradesh): Khetia Mandi Board celebrated 50th foundation day on Thursday with fervour and enthusiasm. The event was marked by a series of cultural and sports activities specially organised for school students.

Gurukul Public Higher Secondary School emerged as the shining star of the celebrations, showcasing its prowess in various sports and cultural competitions. Its students displayed exceptional talent and sportsmanship, winning numerous prizes in different events.

In the shot put competition, Abhay Mehta demonstrated incredible strength and technique, securing the second position. The third position was secured by Durgesh Jain.

Rangoli competition witnessed outstanding creativity and Yashasvi Shankar Garde, Harsha Ravindra Pawar and Ritu Virendra Mate from Gurukul Public Higher Secondary School claimed first place in different categories.

In the painting competition, Preet Ashish Sancheti showcased remarkable talent, securing the third position. School staff, including Pradeep Nikum, Ashok Mehta, Prakash Patel and others, expressed happiness over exceptional achievements of their students.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)