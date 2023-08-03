Madhya Pradesh: Manch Demands Complete Sealing Of Missionary Children’s Home In Jobat

FPJ

Jobat (Madhya Pradesh): Alirajpur Janjati Vikas Manch of Jobat development block submitted a memorandum addressed to collector to SDM Virendra Singh demanding complete sealing of Missionary Children's Home.

Manch claimed that that State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR), Bhopal, had sealed the orphanage at Jobat in the past. They said that though the administration claimed that the orphanage had been sealed, people were still residing in it.

Forum members demanded immediate an FIR and arrest of 13 members of the director’s tribal assistance committee.

On July 26, taking cognizance of SCPCR report, Jobat police had booked Missionary Children's Home president Kalpana Daniel for violating the Juvenile Justice Act. A team of SCPCR had detected gross irregularities at the centre. The team also sealed the centre that was functioning for the last 35 years without proper registration.

The SCPCR team, comprising Onkar Singh and Sonam Ninama along with local officials, recovered 71 girls and boys, including 59 minors. Most of the girl inmates were orphans.

Besides, the team also recovered objectionable items, including surgical instruments and condoms, from the premises. Copies of The Bible were also found with every child. This raised the possibility of forced conversion of orphans. After getting children's medical done, their statements were recorded.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)