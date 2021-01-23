Madhya Pradesh: Manasa schools junk government directive on closure, keep Classes I-VIII open

When Free Press contacted SDM Jain, he said it was not in his knowledge whether the children had been called to school or not. Jain, who was unaware about the government’s orders, initially said that students were attending classes under the open sky and there was no harm in that. But, when he was made aware of the fact that the government had ordered the teachers of government schools to run only mohalla classes, Jain immediately said it was the government teachers’ fault and that relevant action would be taken against those who had called the students to attend classes.

SDM Jain added that they would take action against teachers using Facebook or taking a nap in classrooms. When contacted, block resource coordinator BL Baser, initially, tried to defend teachers who had been found using Facebook or taking a nap in the classroom, saying they were busy doing some school-related work on their mobiles. Meanwhile, when Free Press told him that the teachers had been caught red-handed by none other than the SDM during a school visit, Baser immediately admitted the teachers’ fault and said relevant action would be taken in the matter.

An attempt to contact the district education officer, CS Sharma, failed after repeated attempts as he did not pick up the phone or reply to messages. When contacted, district collector Jitendra Singh Raje assured Free Press that he would look into the matter.