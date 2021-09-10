Madhya Pradesh: Manager among five suspended for 'stealing' Rs 80L from bank in Ujjain

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Five people including the bank manager have been suspended on Thursday for embezzlement of over Rs 80 lakhs in the branch of District Co-operative Bank. The services of an employee have been terminated. The matter will now be handed over to the police. After investigation, FIR will be lodged. Joint registrar BL Makwan, suspended manager Maheshchandra Rathor, ex-manager Shiv Hardenia, cashier Sumersingh, clerk Sonam Singh and Satyendra Sharma. The services of outsourced employee Kailash Choudhary were terminated.

It has been revealed in the investigation report that embezzlement was going on in the bank since 2019. The amount was withdrawn by entering the BGL account in the name of fake account holders. The bank has so far lost Rs 80 lakh.

Mahendra Jatwa, manager of Chimanganj Mandi branch of District Co-operative Bank, has been made the new manager of Ghattiya branch.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 10:24 AM IST