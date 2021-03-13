Madhya Pradesh: Management fest of Daly College of Business Management in hybrid mode due to corona

Indore: A two-day Management fest was organised by the Daly College of Business Management. This year it was organised in hybrid mode due to the covid-19 outbreak.

Students from University of Waterloo Canada, Sophia College for Women Ajmer, BITS Pilani, SMCA Nagpur, Symbiosis Law School, Pune, Narsi Monjee Mumbai, IHM Aurangabad, HR College Mumbai, Balaji Institute of Management Pune, Jai Hind Students from College Mumbai, Christ University, Bangalore Saregama Institute Mumbai, National Academy of Event Management, Sri Sri University Cuttack and many colleges of Indore also participated in this event.

On the first day of the fest, three online competitions were organized namely Biz Kids (Finance Competition), Higher the Higher (HR Competition) and M2- Marketing Madness (Marketing Competition) for which the contestants sent their videos online.

On the second day the program was inaugurated by chief guest additional director higher education of Indore division Dr Suresh Silawat.